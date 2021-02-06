Fyooz (FYZ) Price Hits $0.44

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Fyooz has a market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $271,124.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fyooz has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One Fyooz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001094 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fyooz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00050803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00180049 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00062333 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00073984 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00225039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00043610 BTC.

About Fyooz

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,455,416 tokens. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io

Fyooz Token Trading

Fyooz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fyooz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fyooz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.