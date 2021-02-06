Gala Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $472,580.00 (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Gala token can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $58.60 million and approximately $472,580.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gala has traded up 183.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00049194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00178533 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00060685 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.82 or 0.00225098 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00070506 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00042235 BTC.

About Gala

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.games

Buying and Selling Gala

Gala can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

