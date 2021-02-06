Game.com 24 Hour Volume Hits $196,858.00 (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 6th. Game.com has a total market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $196,858.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Game.com token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Game.com has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00062942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.86 or 0.01190561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,559.25 or 0.06310209 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00051229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00035186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00020386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014519 BTC.

Game.com Token Profile

Game.com (CRYPTO:GTC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . Game.com’s official website is game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Game.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using US dollars.

