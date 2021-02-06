GameCredits Market Capitalization Hits $7.68 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. GameCredits has a total market cap of $7.68 million and approximately $77,093.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.73 or 0.00395499 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000143 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003611 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000208 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,242,244 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.