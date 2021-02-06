GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of GameStop worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GME. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GameStop by 913.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,857 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the third quarter worth approximately $7,900,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in GameStop by 352.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 594,935 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 89.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 470,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in GameStop by 10.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,609,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,617,000 after purchasing an additional 243,398 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GME shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

GME opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.40. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $483.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

