Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) Shares Up 1.4%

Gamesys Group plc (OTCMKTS:JKPTF)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. 950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JKPTF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Gamesys Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gamesys Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamesys Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.