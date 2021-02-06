Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,561,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Garmin by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 83,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 21,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $120.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $125.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.88.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

