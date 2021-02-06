Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 48,453 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,282,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,260,004,000 after acquiring an additional 106,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Garmin by 5.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,990,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,786,000 after purchasing an additional 107,985 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Garmin by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,921,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,275,000 after purchasing an additional 194,108 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 89.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,416,000 after purchasing an additional 788,703 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Garmin by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,067,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $120.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.67.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.88.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

