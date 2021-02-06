Garrison Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,131 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $930,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,872,000 after acquiring an additional 38,546 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 277.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $82.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

