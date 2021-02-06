Garrison Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.3% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 594,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 11,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Broadcom by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $466.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $478.52. The company has a market cap of $189.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total value of $540,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.