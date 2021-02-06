Garrison Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.2% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,679,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,363 shares in the company, valued at $9,709,432.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,419 shares of company stock worth $7,271,510. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.24.

SWKS stock opened at $178.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $189.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.10.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

