Garrison Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Garrison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,958 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.2% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP opened at $140.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.97. The stock has a market cap of $194.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.