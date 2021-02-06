Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,380 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 10,173 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,053 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $114.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

