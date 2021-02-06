Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Garrison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for approximately 2.0% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $34,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LH. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.11.

NYSE:LH opened at $226.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $237.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

