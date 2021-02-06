Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $3.28 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.3% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 115,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,962,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $116,906,000 after purchasing an additional 40,814 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

Shares of AVGO opened at $466.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $445.80 and its 200 day moving average is $382.93. The company has a market capitalization of $189.53 billion, a PE ratio of 74.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $478.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total value of $246,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

