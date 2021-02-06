Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $3.36 Million Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,176 shares during the period. Lincoln Electric accounts for 2.3% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $668,743.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $748,732.82. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,481. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LECO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $115.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.61 and a 200 day moving average of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $125.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

