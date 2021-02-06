Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $4.50 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Garrison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,686 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 3.1% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 480,817 shares of company stock worth $81,336,262 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $169.93 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $175.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.45. The firm has a market cap of $155.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

