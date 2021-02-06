Garrison Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Garrison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XYL. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth $206,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $98.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 70.64, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on XYL. Raymond James cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.29.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

