Garrison Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Garrison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,172 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,624,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 162,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,769,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.52. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $37.54.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.