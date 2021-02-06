Garrison Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Garrison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,944 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,149 shares during the period. ANSYS makes up approximately 4.0% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in ANSYS by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,854 shares of company stock valued at $15,450,581. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.50.

ANSS stock opened at $379.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $365.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.87. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.07 and a fifty-two week high of $384.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 85.86 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

