Garrison Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Garrison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up about 2.1% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 20.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.6% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 466,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,929,000 after acquiring an additional 36,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays cut Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.81.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,635,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total value of $6,271,755.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,595.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,984 shares of company stock worth $20,511,157 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ROK opened at $242.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

