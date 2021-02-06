Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 10,176 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Garrison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,176 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Electric comprises approximately 2.3% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,862,000 after acquiring an additional 727,921 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,998,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LECO. Longbow Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

In related news, VP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $748,732.82. Also, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $610,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,612 shares of company stock worth $2,366,481 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $115.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $125.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.61 and its 200-day moving average is $105.54.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

