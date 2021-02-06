Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 11,990 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Garrison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,990 shares during the period. AptarGroup accounts for approximately 2.4% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 1,077.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2,830.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $140.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $141.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Several research firms have commented on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

