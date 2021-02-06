Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 12,003 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,003 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 2.1% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $2,249,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 88.9% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $118.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $121.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

