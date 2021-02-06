Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 12,459 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Garrison Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,459 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,418,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,576,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,044 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $50,622,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,759,000 after purchasing an additional 825,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,576,000 after purchasing an additional 513,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $93.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

