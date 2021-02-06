Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 2,059 Shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Garrison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $76.67 on Friday. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $78.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.48.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

