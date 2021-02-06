Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 2,840 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,386,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 43.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,397,000 after buying an additional 262,329 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $34,987,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,677,000 after acquiring an additional 143,594 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 434.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,060,000 after acquiring an additional 118,045 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, FBN Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.05.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $26,588.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 3,650 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.17, for a total value of $1,150,370.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $622,775.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 282,589 shares of company stock worth $79,555,240 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $321.91 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $323.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $301.90 and a 200 day moving average of $251.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

