Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 42,121 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Garrison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,619 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,121 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.01.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

