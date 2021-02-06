Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 4,891 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Garrison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,891 shares during the period. IPG Photonics comprises approximately 1.8% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 140,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP opened at $238.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 121.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.99. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.04 and a 12-month high of $262.55.

In other news, CEO Valentin P. Gapontsev sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total transaction of $3,788,394.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,918,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 6,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $1,339,924.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,203 shares in the company, valued at $13,104,928.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,984 shares of company stock valued at $27,810,896. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.50.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

