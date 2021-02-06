Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 5,890 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 2.3% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 288.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 74,433 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE opened at $309.24 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $313.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.34 and a 200-day moving average of $239.46. The stock has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

