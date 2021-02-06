Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 9,477 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,477 shares during the quarter. Eastman Chemical accounts for approximately 1.8% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,287,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $947,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,475 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585,391 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,208,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,526,000 after acquiring an additional 52,063 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,934,000 after acquiring an additional 59,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,195,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,364,000 after acquiring an additional 276,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 1,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $89,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,434.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,900 shares of company stock worth $3,832,678 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.83.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $104.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.09 and its 200 day moving average is $88.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $110.27.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

