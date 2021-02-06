Garrison Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,597 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up about 1.7% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.77.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $187.43 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.64 and a 200 day moving average of $191.00.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,248.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.