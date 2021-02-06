Gas (GAS) Market Capitalization Tops $21.88 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, Gas has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. One Gas token can now be purchased for $2.16 or 0.00005391 BTC on exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $21.88 million and $7.99 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00051865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.03 or 0.00182269 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00062888 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00077204 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00223889 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00044317 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars.

