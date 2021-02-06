GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GCM Grosvenor.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ GCMG traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $13.38. 207,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,996. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21. GCM Grosvenor has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $15.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is a privately owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

