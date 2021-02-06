GCN Coin (GCN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $23.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. GCN Coin has a market cap of $54,664.02 and approximately $23.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GCN Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.44 or 0.00395196 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003605 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000207 BTC.

GCN Coin Token Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 tokens. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Token Trading

GCN Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

