Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $16.29 million and $8.12 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00062720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.43 or 0.01151046 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,440.97 or 0.06321971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00050311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00022708 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00033324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015277 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 16,223,208 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

