Gemini Dollar Hits Market Capitalization of $16.15 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $16.15 million and $3.29 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00062466 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.39 or 0.01183775 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.06 or 0.06261712 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00050432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00034609 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00020348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014372 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 16,223,208 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

