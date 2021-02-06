Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) Market Cap Hits $1.92 Million

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Gene Source Code Chain has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $294.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gene Source Code Chain has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00063700 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $470.35 or 0.01194493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.10 or 0.06526946 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00052971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00035177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00022351 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Profile

GENE is a token. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 . The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org

