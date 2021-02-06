General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 22.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 442.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 31,656 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 84.4% during the third quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 28,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 14.1% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,049,000 after buying an additional 20,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $158.82 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. 140166 lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.94.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

