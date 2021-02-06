General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $158.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.63 and a 200 day moving average of $147.88. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $190.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, 140166 increased their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.94.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

