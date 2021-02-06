General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,763,000 after purchasing an additional 717,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,756,000 after purchasing an additional 230,752 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,529,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,763,000 after purchasing an additional 162,847 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in General Dynamics by 31.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 890,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,270,000 after buying an additional 214,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in General Dynamics by 18.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 791,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,567,000 after buying an additional 122,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $158.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $190.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.88.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, 140166 raised their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.94.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

