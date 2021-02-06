General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, 140166 lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.94.

NYSE:GD traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.82. 1,717,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.88.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

