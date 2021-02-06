General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,562 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in General Electric by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 90,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE GE opened at $11.40 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GE shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.