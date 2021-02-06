Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.50

Shares of Genworth MI Canada Inc. (TSE:MIC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.50 and traded as high as $44.00. Genworth MI Canada shares last traded at $43.66, with a volume of 326,142 shares trading hands.

MIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut Genworth MI Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Genworth MI Canada from C$36.00 to C$43.50 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities cut Genworth MI Canada from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$43.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Genworth MI Canada from C$38.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Genworth MI Canada alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.50. The firm has a market cap of C$3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Genworth MI Canada’s payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

In other Genworth MI Canada news, Senior Officer Robert John Piroli sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.61, for a total value of C$30,134.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 334 shares in the company, valued at C$14,565.74.

About Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC)

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth MI Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth MI Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.