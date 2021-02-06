GeoCoin (GEO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $29,599.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000909 BTC on exchanges. GeoCoin has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $29,599.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded up 18% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.16 or 0.00391493 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00047510 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,653.64 or 1.00110602 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00030701 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00058179 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001782 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.