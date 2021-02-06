GeoDB One Day Volume Reaches $519,337.00 (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One GeoDB token can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoDB has a total market cap of $10.20 million and approximately $519,337.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GeoDB has traded up 78.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00063352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.04 or 0.01195732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.10 or 0.06500436 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00052703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00035106 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00021805 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00015651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000170 BTC.

GeoDB Token Profile

GeoDB (GEO) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,568,871 tokens. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

Buying and Selling GeoDB

GeoDB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

