GET Protocol (GET) Reaches Market Cap of $4.28 Million

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One GET Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000981 BTC on popular exchanges. GET Protocol has a market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $100,284.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00063039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.02 or 0.01146175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,424.07 or 0.06328639 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00050262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00022802 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00033147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015297 BTC.

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET Protocol (GET) is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

