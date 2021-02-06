GET Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $131,664.00 (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $131,664.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000980 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00060928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $476.71 or 0.01168663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,497.59 or 0.06122903 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00049466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00034125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00020259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET Protocol (GET) is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

