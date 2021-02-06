GFG Capital LLC Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.3% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,215,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,367,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,352.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,215.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3,188.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 price objective (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,895.35.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,821,158.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.