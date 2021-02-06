GHOSTPRISM Tops One Day Trading Volume of $157,296.00 (GHOST)

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded 45.4% lower against the US dollar. GHOSTPRISM has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $157,296.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00050420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00179213 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00063126 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00075500 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00231928 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00049012 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Profile

GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 3,603,892 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

GHOSTPRISM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

